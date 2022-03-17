Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines visit a building site ahead of Balikatan 22 [Image 1 of 3]

    Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines visit a building site ahead of Balikatan 22

    RIZAL, PHILIPPINES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Ujian Gosun 

    Exercise Balikatan

    Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division and 3d Civil Affairs Group visit a building site ahead of Balikatan 22 at Rizal, Cagayan, Philippines, March 17, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for 'shoulder-to-shoulder,' is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S. Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 22:42
    Photo ID: 7106467
    VIRIN: 220317-M-TU214-0061
    Resolution: 6196x4133
    Size: 18.64 MB
    Location: RIZAL, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines visit a building site ahead of Balikatan 22 [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Ujian Gosun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines visit a building site ahead of Balikatan 22
    Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines visit a building site ahead of Balikatan 22
    Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Marines visit a building site ahead of Balikatan 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bilateral
    Philippines
    humanitarian
    U.S. Marines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 22
    BK22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT