Wexford Visits Savannah City Hall

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    The U.S. Navy’s Fleet Outreach Ambassador Team (FLOAT) poses for a photo with members of the Irish Defence Forces at Savannah City Hall during a Savannah Navy Week visit, March 16, 2022. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. FLOAT is a delegation of hand-selected Sailors who interact with the community by sharing their experiences and stories to help citizens better understand the Navy and its role in national security. During their mission in Savannah, the ambassadors will visit local high schools, participate in the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade, conduct community service projects, tour local museums, and meet with a local Girl Scouts Troop. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

