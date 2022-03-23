U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Australia

AMBERLEY, Australia (March 23, 2022) Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino and Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Joe 'Vinny' Iervasi meet with the crew of a U.S. B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber on Amberley Air Force Base. The B-2 Spirit is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. Its low-observable, or "stealth," characteristics give it the unique ability to penetrate an enemy's most sophisticated defenses and threaten its most valued, and heavily defended, targets. Aquilino is visiting Australia during a multi-country trip to meet with regional leaders to strengthen U.S. relationships and reaffirm the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)

