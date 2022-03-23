U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Australia

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Bruns 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    DARWIN, Australia (March 23, 2022) Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino takes questions from regional press during the Welcome to Australia ceremony for U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force - Darwin (MRF-D). Marines arrived in Australia for the eleventh iteration of MRF-D, a six month rotation where U.S. Marines, the Australian Defence Force, and other allied and partner nations enhance their interoperability and readiness posture in the Indo-Pacific region. Aquilino is visiting Australia during a multi-country trip to meet with regional leaders to strengthen U.S. relationships and reaffirm the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 20:56
    Photo ID: 7106433
    VIRIN: 220323-N-TB410-517
    Resolution: 5209x3512
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 
    Australia
    PACOM
    MRF-D
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    INDOPACOM
    Aquilino

