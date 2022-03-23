DARWIN, Australia (March 23, 2022) Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. John C. Aquilino speaks with U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force - Darwin (MRF-D) at the Welcome to Australia ceremony in Darwin. Marines arrived in Australia for the eleventh iteration of MRF-D, a six month rotation where U.S. Marines, the Australian Defence Force, and other allied and partner nations enhance their interoperability and readiness posture in the Indo-Pacific region. Aquilino is visiting Australia during a multi-country trip to meet with regional leaders to strengthen U.S. relationships and reaffirm the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Bryce Bruns/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 20:56 Photo ID: 7106432 VIRIN: 220323-N-TB410-311 Resolution: 5198x3483 Size: 1.39 MB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Visits Regional Leaders in Australia [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Joshua Bruns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.