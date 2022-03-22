Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Constitution Participates in Tampa Navy Week [Image 11 of 19]

    USS Constitution Participates in Tampa Navy Week

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS Constitution

    Tampa, Fla. (March 23, 2022) Sailors assigned to the ceremonial guard present to school children for Tampa Bay Navy Week. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk/Released)

    TAGS

    Old Ironsides
    Navy
    Sailors
    America's Ship of State

