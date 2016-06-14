Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall's bear necessities [Image 1 of 3]

    Tyndall's bear necessities

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Florida black bears sit in a tree on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. The Florida black bear is a unique part of Tyndall's culture, often spotted near base housing and the Berg-Liles Dining Facility. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2016
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 16:40
    Photo ID: 7106226
    VIRIN: 160614-F-DB615-1001
    Resolution: 4128x2322
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Tyndall's bear necessities [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Wildlife
    Bears
    Conservation
    Bear
    Tyndall
    325th Fighter Wing

