Florida black bears sit in a tree on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. The Florida black bear is a unique part of Tyndall's culture, often spotted near base housing and the Berg-Liles Dining Facility. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 16:40
|Photo ID:
|7106226
|VIRIN:
|160614-F-DB615-1001
|Resolution:
|4128x2322
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Tyndall's bear necessities [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tyndall Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT