    Warrant Officer Candidates take part in special community project [Image 2 of 3]

    Warrant Officer Candidates take part in special community project

    SNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Two Warrant Officer Candidates laid down fresh top soil at the house of Staff Sgt. Jon Yette's family on March 5, 2022 in Snohomish, Wash. Yette, a career Washington Army National Guard member passed away in November 2021 after a battle with cancer. WOC Class 22-001 cleaned up his family's yard as part of their community project. (Courtesy Photo)

