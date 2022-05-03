Two Warrant Officer Candidates clean up tree stump remains at the house of Staff Sgt. Jon Yette's family on March 5, 2022 in Snohomish, Wash. Yette, a career Washington Army National Guard member passed away in November 2021 after a battle with cancer. WOC Class 22-001 cleaned up his family's yard as part of their community project. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 16:36
|Photo ID:
|7106223
|VIRIN:
|220305-D-MN117-546
|Resolution:
|2032x1616
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|SNOHOMISH, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Warrant Officer Candidates take part in special community project
