Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paratroopers, Polish Allies take part in 'Call for Fires' Training [Image 1 of 3]

    Paratroopers, Polish Allies take part in 'Call for Fires' Training

    POLAND

    03.18.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat, 82nd Airborne Division train Polish military members on call for fires procedures during a combined training event, March 18.

    The 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, N.C., has been deployed to Poland as part of the strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and it serves as a great opportunity to improve tactical training and increase our interoperability across all domains.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 12:39
    Photo ID: 7105772
    VIRIN: 220318-A-HK139-373
    Resolution: 2669x1779
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratroopers, Polish Allies take part in 'Call for Fires' Training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paratroopers, Polish Allies take part in 'Call for Fires' Training
    Paratroopers, Polish Allies take part in 'Call for Fires' Training
    Paratroopers, Polish Allies take part in 'Call for Fires' Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022 AmericasContingencyCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT