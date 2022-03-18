Paratroopers, Polish Allies take part in 'Call for Fires' Training

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat, 82nd Airborne Division train Polish military members on call for fires procedures during a combined training event, March 18.



The 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, N.C., has been deployed to Poland as part of the strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies and it serves as a great opportunity to improve tactical training and increase our interoperability across all domains.

