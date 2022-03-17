Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st Fighter Wing participate in Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies

    31st Fighter Wing participate in Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies

    ZAGREB, CROATIA

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, pose for a photo with members of the 191st Fighter Squadron from the Croatian Air Force in front of two U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons and Croatian MiG-21s during the conclusion of Agile Combat Employment operations at Croatia’s 91st Air Base at Pleso, March 17, 2022. The 31st FW executed routine ACE operations with Croatian Allies in a mission to enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in Southeast Europe.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 12:11
    Photo ID: 7105727
    VIRIN: 220317-F-EU398-826
    Resolution: 6477x4626
    Size: 23.38 MB
    Location: ZAGREB, HR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing participate in Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies, by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Croatia
    Agile Combat Employment
    USAFE-AAFRICA
    Croatian Allies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT