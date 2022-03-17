Members of the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, pose for a photo with members of the 191st Fighter Squadron from the Croatian Air Force in front of two U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons and Croatian MiG-21s during the conclusion of Agile Combat Employment operations at Croatia’s 91st Air Base at Pleso, March 17, 2022. The 31st FW executed routine ACE operations with Croatian Allies in a mission to enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in Southeast Europe.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 12:11 Photo ID: 7105727 VIRIN: 220317-F-EU398-826 Resolution: 6477x4626 Size: 23.38 MB Location: ZAGREB, HR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Fighter Wing participate in Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies, by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.