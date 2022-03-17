31st Fighter Wing participate in Air Combat Employment operations with Croatian Allies

Members of the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, pose for a photo with members of the 191st Fighter Squadron from the Croatian Air Force in front of two U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons and Croatian MiG-21s during the conclusion of Agile Combat Employment operations at Croatia’s 91st Air Base at Pleso, March 17, 2022. The 31st FW executed routine ACE operations with Croatian Allies in a mission to enhance the readiness necessary to respond to any potential challenge in Southeast Europe.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Miquel Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 12:11
|Photo ID:
|7105727
|VIRIN:
|220317-F-EU398-826
|Resolution:
|6477x4626
|Size:
|23.38 MB
|Location:
|ZAGREB, HR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
