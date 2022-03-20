Ongoing construction of an expanded and upgraded Fire Department at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina March 20, 2022. The construction is to provide increased capabilities for the 169th Fighter Wing and McEntire Joint National Guard Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Bodkins, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7105722
|VIRIN:
|220320-Z-BX831-1007
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|8.48 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McEntire JNGB Fire Department Construction [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amy Bodkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
