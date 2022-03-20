Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McEntire JNGB Fire Department Construction [Image 3 of 5]

    McEntire JNGB Fire Department Construction

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Bodkins 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Ongoing construction of an expanded and upgraded Fire Department at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina March 20, 2022. The construction is to provide increased capabilities for the 169th Fighter Wing and McEntire Joint National Guard Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Bodkins, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 12:09
    Photo ID: 7105721
    VIRIN: 220320-Z-BX831-1006
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McEntire JNGB Fire Department Construction [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amy Bodkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McEntire JNGB Fire Department Construction
    McEntire JNGB Fire Department Construction
    McEntire JNGB Fire Department Construction
    McEntire JNGB Fire Department Construction
    McEntire JNGB Fire Department Construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    Base Fire Department
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT