    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 12 of 13]

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    GREECE

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Seaman Hunter Day 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220322-N-JR318-1006 SOUDA BAY, GREECE (Mar. 22, 2022) U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, arrives for a visit aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 22, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 11:39
    Photo ID: 7105699
    VIRIN: 220322-N-JR318-1006
    Resolution: 3754x2682
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 13 of 13], by SN Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    TAGS

    NATO
    USN
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    conac
    europeansupport2022

