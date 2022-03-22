220322-N-FB730-1069 SOUDA BAY, GREECE (Mar. 22, 2022) U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, speaks to Lt. Christian Tolland, from Frederick, Maryland, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, during a visit aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 22, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Justin Woods)

