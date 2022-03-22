Rick Reed, a civilian maintenance mechanic at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Florida, removes a buoy from the paint shop while at Sector Jacksonville, March 22, 2022. As part of buoy maintenance, a buoy is cleaned multiple times, any damage repaired, and primed prior to applying its signature green or red paint. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 10:13
|Photo ID:
|7105588
|VIRIN:
|220322-G-BZ327-3557
|Resolution:
|5008x3336
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo of Coast Guard Civilian Maintenance Mechanic, by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT