    Photo of Coast Guard Civilian Maintenance Mechanic

    Photo of Coast Guard Civilian Maintenance Mechanic

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Rick Reed, a civilian maintenance mechanic at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Florida, removes a buoy from the paint shop while at Sector Jacksonville, March 22, 2022. As part of buoy maintenance, a buoy is cleaned multiple times, any damage repaired, and primed prior to applying its signature green or red paint. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 10:13
    Photo ID: 7105588
    VIRIN: 220322-G-BZ327-3557
    Resolution: 5008x3336
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
