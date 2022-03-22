Photo of Coast Guard Civilian Maintenance Mechanic

Rick Reed, a civilian maintenance mechanic at Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, Florida, cleans a buoy at Sector Jacksonville, March 22, 2022. As part of buoy maintenance, a buoy is cleaned multiple times, any damage repaired, and primed prior to applying its siganture green or red paint. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

