Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Deck Certification [Image 22 of 22]

    Flight Deck Certification

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the "Raging Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 lands on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, March 22, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 10:22
    Photo ID: 7105553
    VIRIN: 210322-N-YW264-2181
    Resolution: 5159x3439
    Size: 922.05 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Deck Certification [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical
    Flight Operations
    Daily Operations
    Daily Operations
    Daily Operations
    Daily Operations
    Daily Operations
    FOD Walkdown
    foreign, object and debris (FOD) walkdown
    EVENT
    FOD Walkdown
    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification
    Flight Deck Certification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    F/A-18
    US Navy
    YW264
    CONAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT