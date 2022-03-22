An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the "Raging Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 lands on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, March 22, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 10:22
|Photo ID:
|7105553
|VIRIN:
|210322-N-YW264-2181
|Resolution:
|5159x3439
|Size:
|922.05 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Deck Certification [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT