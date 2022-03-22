An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the "Raging Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 lands on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, March 22, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 10:22 Photo ID: 7105553 VIRIN: 210322-N-YW264-2181 Resolution: 5159x3439 Size: 922.05 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Deck Certification [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.