    Airmen from 776th EABS strengthen partnership with French military [Image 3 of 3]

    Airmen from 776th EABS strengthen partnership with French military

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, CHABELLEY, DJIBOUTI

    12.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron airfield operations flight hosted members from the French military to discuss runway repairs at Chabelley Airfield (CADJ), Djibouti, March 10, 2022. As a part of a trilateral agreement, CADJ is a French installation operated by the United States in the country of Djibouti demonstrating the various partnerships and alliances the U.S. relies on to strengthen defense institutions and counter a multitude of threats to ensure a more stable, prosperous Africa. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Joel Yerkey)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 05:15
