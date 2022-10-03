Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    European partners, allies enhance global reach [Image 7 of 7]

    European partners, allies enhance global reach

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing lands at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 10, 2022. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater that provides critical air refueling support that allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

