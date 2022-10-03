European partners, allies enhance global reach

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing taxis down the runway as it prepares to take off from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 10, 2022. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force and enhances its capability to accomplish the primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 05:14
|Photo ID:
|7105244
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-EJ686-1044
|Resolution:
|6436x3964
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
