    European partners, allies enhance global reach [Image 2 of 7]

    European partners, allies enhance global reach

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircraft assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., takes off from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 9, 2022. The KC-10 is an Air Mobility Command advanced tanker and cargo aircraft designed to provide increased global mobility for U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 05:14
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European partners, allies enhance global reach [Image 7 of 7], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base
    RAF Mildenhall
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    europeansupport2022

