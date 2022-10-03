U.S. Army’s new M-SHORAD hits the mark during Exercise Saber Strike live fire in Estonia

A Stinger missile launches from the U.S. Army’s new Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Stryker on March 10, 2022, from a beach in Rutja, Estonia for exercise Saber Strike 22. This is the exercise debut of the four prototype M-SHORAD platforms which will fill a critical capability for the Army, providing air defense for maneuver forces. The exercise runs through March with approximately 13,000 participants from 13 countries and has been held every 2 years since 2010. The training event is scheduled during winter to demonstrate the ability to operate in austere conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

