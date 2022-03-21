Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea and Anchor Transit

    KIEL, GERMANY

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Kathleen Barrios 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    220321-N-CF580-0067 KIEL, Germany (March 21, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) approaches the Osterrenden Bridge during an outbound transit from Kiel, Germany, March 21. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser)

    This work, Sea and Anchor Transit, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)

    USS Forrest Sherman

