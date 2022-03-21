Sea and Anchor Transit

220321-N-CF580-0067 KIEL, Germany (March 21, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) approaches the Osterrenden Bridge during an outbound transit from Kiel, Germany, March 21. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 03:55
|Photo ID:
|7105113
|VIRIN:
|220321-N-CF580-0067
|Resolution:
|6535x4357
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|KIEL, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)
