220321-N-CF580-0067 KIEL, Germany (March 21, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) approaches the Osterrenden Bridge during an outbound transit from Kiel, Germany, March 21. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Moser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 03:55 Photo ID: 7105113 VIRIN: 220321-N-CF580-0067 Resolution: 6535x4357 Size: 3.37 MB Location: KIEL, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea and Anchor Transit, by LTJG Kathleen Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.