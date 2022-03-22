Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Cooper visits Doha [Image 5 of 5]

    DOHA, QATAR

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220322-N-OC333-1350 DOHA, Qatar (March 22, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks at the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference in Doha, Qatar, March 22. In his remarks, he highlighted U.S. 5th Fleet's efforts to strengthen partnerships and accelerate innovation to enhance regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Cooper visits Doha [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qatar
    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Doha
    NAVCENT
    DIMDEX

