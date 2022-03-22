220322-N-OC333-1350 DOHA, Qatar (March 22, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks at the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference in Doha, Qatar, March 22. In his remarks, he highlighted U.S. 5th Fleet's efforts to strengthen partnerships and accelerate innovation to enhance regional maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 02:36 Photo ID: 7105014 VIRIN: 220322-N-OC333-1350 Resolution: 5870x3906 Size: 835.64 KB Location: DOHA, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Adm. Cooper visits Doha [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.