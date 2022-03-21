Airmen from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron unload luggage prior to take off at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 21, 2022. The all-female crew flew to McConnell Air Force Base to conduct a tail-swap mission and participate in a community outreach event with Girl Scouts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
This work, Women in aviation empower, next generation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
