Women in aviation empower, next generation

Airmen from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron unload luggage prior to take off at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 21, 2022. The all-female crew flew to McConnell Air Force Base to conduct a tail-swap mission and participate in a community outreach event with Girl Scouts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

