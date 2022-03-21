Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women in aviation empower, next generation

    Women in aviation empower, next generation

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron and 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron pose for a photo at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 21, 2022. The all-female crew flew to McConnell Air Force Base to conduct a tail-swap mission and participate in a community outreach event with Girl Scouts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 00:53
    Photo ID: 7104963
    VIRIN: 220321-F-IV266-1011
    Resolution: 5671x3773
    Size: 10.91 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Women in aviation empower, next generation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mentorship
    girl scouts
    women’s history month
    empowerment
    women in aviation
    all-female flight

