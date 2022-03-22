CFAS Visits Saikai City Mayor

From left, Saikai City Mayor Yasuhiko Sugizawa, Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet

Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Kazuaki Miyamoto, chairman of the Saikai City Assembly and Toshio Sakata, chairman of the Saikai City Assembly Base Affairs Special Committee, pose for a photo at Saikai City Hall March 22, 2022. Adams met with Sugizawa to discuss issues that affect both CFAS and Saikai City and to maintain open communication and foster mutual goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

Date Taken: 03.22.2022
Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP