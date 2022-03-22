CFAS Visits Saikai City Mayor

Saikai City Mayor Yasuhiko Sugizawa receives a command coin from Capt. David Adams,

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) during a meeting at Saikai City Hall March 22, 2022. Adams met with Sugizawa to discuss issues that affect both CFAS and Saikai City and to

maintain open communication and foster mutual goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP