Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) meets with Saikai City Mayor

Yasuhiko Sugizawa at Saikai City Hall March 22, 2022. Adams met with Sugizawa to discuss

issues that affect both CFAS and Saikai City and to maintain open communication and foster mutual goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine

Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 23:55 Photo ID: 7104941 VIRIN: 220322-N-CA060-1016 Resolution: 5563x3129 Size: 1.07 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Visits Saikai City Mayor [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.