    CFAS Visits Saikai City Mayor [Image 2 of 6]

    CFAS Visits Saikai City Mayor

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) meets with Saikai City Mayor
    Yasuhiko Sugizawa at Saikai City Hall March 22, 2022. Adams met with Sugizawa to discuss
    issues that affect both CFAS and Saikai City and to maintain open communication and foster mutual goodwill. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine
    Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 23:55
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    This work, CFAS Visits Saikai City Mayor [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    mayor
    meeting
    Saikai City

