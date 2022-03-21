Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Russell Smith speaks at NAE SEL symposium [Image 2 of 3]

    MCPON Russell Smith speaks at NAE SEL symposium

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anna Van Nuys 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    220322-N-GR120-1187 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 22, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith addresses the audience at the Naval Aviation Enterprise 2022 Senior Enlisted Leadership and Spouse Training Symposium. The conference brought enlisted leaders and their spouses together to discuss command level policies that support Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Russell Smith speaks at NAE SEL symposium [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCPON
    spouses
    engagement
    NAE
    SEL

