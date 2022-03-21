MCPON Russell Smith speaks at NAE SEL symposium

220322-N-GR120-1187 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 22, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith addresses the audience at the Naval Aviation Enterprise 2022 Senior Enlisted Leadership and Spouse Training Symposium. The conference brought enlisted leaders and their spouses together to discuss command level policies that support Sailors and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna E. Van Nuys)

