AFW2 Sitting Volleyball Competition

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nicole Favuzza, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, sets a volleyball during a sitting volleyball competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 22, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill or injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant James R. Crow)

