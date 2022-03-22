U.S. Air Force Ret. Staff Sgt. Jorge Aviles Crespo, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, blocks a volleyball during a sitting volleyball competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 22, 2022. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is designed to provide personalized care, services and advocacy to wounded, ill or injured recovering service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rome I. Bowermaster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 22:28 Photo ID: 7104836 VIRIN: 220322-F-SA893-0552 Resolution: 5502x3095 Size: 10.9 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 Sitting Volleyball Competition [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.