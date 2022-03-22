AFW2 Sitting Volleyball Competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Benjamin Seekell, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, serves during a sitting volleyball competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 22, 2022. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is designed to provide personalized care, services and advocacy to wounded, ill or injured recovering service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rome I. Bowermaster)

