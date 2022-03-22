U.S. Air Force Ret. Staff Sgt. Kijuan Amey, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, benchpresses during a powerlifting competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 22, 2022. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is designed to provide personalized care, services and advocacy to wounded, ill or injured recovering service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rome I. Bowermaster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 22:28 Photo ID: 7104832 VIRIN: 220322-F-SA893-0276 Resolution: 5568x3132 Size: 9.83 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 Power Lifting Competition [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.