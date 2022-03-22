U.S. Air Force Ret. Staff Sgt. Kamilinn Ensley, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, celebrates after a successful benchpress during a powerlifting competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 22, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rome I. Bowermaster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 22:28 Photo ID: 7104830 VIRIN: 220322-F-SA893-0161 Resolution: 4445x2500 Size: 7.02 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 Power Lifting Competition [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.