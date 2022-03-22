Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 Power Lifting Competition [Image 2 of 9]

    AFW2 Power Lifting Competition

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rome Bowermaster 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Ret. Staff Sgt. Kamilinn Ensley, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, celebrates after a successful benchpress during a powerlifting competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 22, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rome I. Bowermaster)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 22:28
    Photo ID: 7104830
    VIRIN: 220322-F-SA893-0161
    Resolution: 4445x2500
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AFW2 Power Lifting Competition [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Adaptive Sports
    Powerlifting
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    3d Audiovisual Squadron

