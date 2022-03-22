AFW2 Power Lifting Competition

U.S. Air Force Ret. Staff Sgt. Kamilinn Ensley, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, celebrates after a successful benchpress during a powerlifting competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 22, 2022. The trials are an adaptive sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously ill and injured military members and veterans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rome I. Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 22:28
|Photo ID:
|7104830
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-SA893-0161
|Resolution:
|4445x2500
|Size:
|7.02 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
