U.S. Air Force Ret. Staff Sgt. Deanna Rodriguez, an Air Force Wounded Warrior athlete, benchpresses during a powerlifting competition at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, on March 22, 2022. More than 60 wounded, ill or injured service men and women from around the world will compete in the first in-person Trials since 2019 for a spot on the 2022 U.S. Air Force Wounded Warrior Team, which will represent the Air Force at adaptive sports competitions throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Rome I. Bowermaster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 22:28 Photo ID: 7104829 VIRIN: 220322-F-SA893-0060 Resolution: 3424x1926 Size: 4.46 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFW2 Power Lifting Competition [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.