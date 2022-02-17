220217-N-CD319-1002 SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jon Eimer, stands bridge watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 21:31 Photo ID: 7104825 VIRIN: 220217-N-CD319-1002 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 66.62 KB Location: SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bridge Watch [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.