220217-N-CD319-1002 SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jon Eimer, stands bridge watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 21:31
|Photo ID:
|7104825
|VIRIN:
|220217-N-CD319-1002
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|66.62 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bridge Watch [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT