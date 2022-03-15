Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Lawrence Lightner Retires After 43 Years of Service in Support of USAMRDC and USAMMDA

    Dr. Lawrence Lightner Retires After 43 Years of Service in Support of USAMRDC and USAMMDA

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Jeffrey Soares 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Dr. Lawrence Lightner, project manager of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity Warfighter Protection and Acute Care Project Management Office, receives one of numerous retirement certificates from Army Col. Gina E. Adam, USAMMDA commander, at a ceremony held in Frederick, Maryland, March 15. (Photo Credit: Jeffrey Soares, USAMMDA Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 20:15
    Photo ID: 7104779
    VIRIN: 220315-O-IE261-417
    Resolution: 3444x3981
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Dr. Lawrence Lightner Retires After 43 Years of Service in Support of USAMRDC and USAMMDA

    TAGS

    Farewell
    U.S. Army
    Retirement
    USAMMDA
    Army Futures
    USAMRDC

