Fairchild women history month

Sammie Johnson, owner of Muddy Pup Studio, displays her products in support of local female business owners for Women’s History Month at the Base Exchange on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 12, 2022. Women’s History Month is about recognizing the achievements and the contributions of women throughout history and today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Haiden Morris)

