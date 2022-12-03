Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild women history month [Image 4 of 4]

    Fairchild women history month

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Sammie Johnson, owner of Muddy Pup Studio, displays her products in support of local female business owners for Women’s History Month at the Base Exchange on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 12, 2022. Women’s History Month is about recognizing the achievements and the contributions of women throughout history and today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 19:23
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    business
    Fairchild AFB
    achievements
    celebrate
    Women history month

