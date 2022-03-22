Women's History Month Heritage Flight

U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extenders taxi before take-off at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 22, 2022. While the KC-l0's primary mission is aerial refueling, it can combine the tasks of a tanker and cargo aircraft by simultaneously refueling aircraft and transporting support personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

