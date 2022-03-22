Women's History Month Heritage Flight

Airman 1st Class Raychante Ingram, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-10 Extender crew chief, marshals a KC-10 for a Women’s Heritage Flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 22, 2022. The 660th AMXS is responsible for inspecting, servicing and repairing 26 assigned KC-10 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
