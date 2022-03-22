Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Heritage Flight [Image 1 of 8]

    Women's History Month Heritage Flight

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Raychante Ingram, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-10 Extender crew chief, prepares to marshal a KC-10 for a Women’s Heritage Flight at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 22, 2022. The 660th AMXS is responsible for inspecting, servicing and repairing 26 assigned KC-10 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month Heritage Flight [Image 8 of 8], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    Heritage Flight
    WHM
    Her Story
    TrUSt Travis

