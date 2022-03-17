220317-N-UN585-2007 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 17, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) stand by as a French AS 365 Dauphin takes off from the ship's flight deck, March 17. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 17:33
|Photo ID:
|7104580
|VIRIN:
|220317-N-UN585-2007
|Resolution:
|4393x6589
|Size:
|717.53 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 34 of 34], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
