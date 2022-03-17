Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 34 of 34]

    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220317-N-UN585-2007 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 17, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) stand by as a French AS 365 Dauphin takes off from the ship's flight deck, March 17. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 17:33
    Photo ID: 7104580
    VIRIN: 220317-N-UN585-2007
    Resolution: 4393x6589
    Size: 717.53 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 34 of 34], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea
    USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    helicopter
    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT