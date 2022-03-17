USS Ross underway in the Mediterranean Sea

220317-N-UN585-2007 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 17, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) stand by as a French AS 365 Dauphin takes off from the ship's flight deck, March 17. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

