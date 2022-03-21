Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Firewatch [Image 5 of 8]

    Mike Company Firewatch

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand firewatch on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on March 21, 2022.

    Recruits on firewatch are tasked with the safety and security of the recruits and squad bays overnight throughout recruit training.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Firewatch [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Dakota Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parris Island
    MCRD
    Recruit Training
    Firewatch
    MCRDPI

