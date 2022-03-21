Mike Company Firewatch

Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand firewatch on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on March 21, 2022.



Recruits on firewatch are tasked with the safety and security of the recruits and squad bays overnight throughout recruit training.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

