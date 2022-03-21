Spartans Defend Battle Positions at JPMRC 22-02

Paratroopers from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” defend their battle positions against Strykers and infantry troops from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 21, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Regional Combat Training Center rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and tests the combat readiness of the 1-25 SBCT while paratroopers from 4-25 IBCT (ABN) act as the opposition force.

