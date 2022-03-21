Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spartans Defend Battle Positions at JPMRC 22-02 [Image 8 of 10]

    Spartans Defend Battle Positions at JPMRC 22-02

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, “Spartan Brigade,” defend their battle positions against Strykers and infantry troops from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 21, 2022. JPMRC 22-02 is the first Regional Combat Training Center rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and tests the combat readiness of the 1-25 SBCT while paratroopers from 4-25 IBCT (ABN) act as the opposition force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 16:10
    Photo ID: 7104406
    VIRIN: 220321-A-XI247-012
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartans Defend Battle Positions at JPMRC 22-02 [Image 10 of 10], by Maj. Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spartans Defend Battle Positions at JPMRC 22-02
    Spartans Defend Battle Positions at JPMRC 22-02
    Spartans Defend Battle Positions at JPMRC 22-02
    Spartans Defend Battle Positions at JPMRC 22-02
    Spartans Defend Battle Positions at JPMRC 22-02
    Spartans Defend Battle Positions at JPMRC 22-02
    Spartans Defend Battle Positions at JPMRC 22-02
    Spartans Defend Battle Positions at JPMRC 22-02
    Spartans Defend Battle Positions at JPMRC 22-02
    Spartans Defend Battle Positions at JPMRC 22-02

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    paratrooper
    airborne
    4-25
    JPMRC2202

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT