Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spartan paratroopers conduct live-fire artillery training [Image 6 of 7]

    Spartan paratroopers conduct live-fire artillery training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army paratroopers with Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, set off an M119 105mm howitzer during artillery live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 16, 2022. USARAK trains year-round in an arctic environment to prepare for real-world combat missions, and uses artillery live-fire training to strengthen and hone artillery skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 14:30
    Photo ID: 7104259
    VIRIN: 220316-F-RJ686-1546
    Resolution: 5831x3887
    Size: 892.64 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan paratroopers conduct live-fire artillery training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spartan paratroopers conduct live-fire artillery training
    Spartan paratroopers conduct live-fire artillery training
    Spartan paratroopers conduct live-fire artillery training
    Spartan paratroopers conduct live-fire artillery training
    Spartan paratroopers conduct live-fire artillery training
    Spartan paratroopers conduct live-fire artillery training
    Spartan paratroopers conduct live-fire artillery training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    howitzer
    arctic
    artillery
    JBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT