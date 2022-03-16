U.S. Army paratroopers with Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, set off an M119 105mm howitzer during artillery live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 16, 2022. USARAK trains year-round in an arctic environment to prepare for real-world combat missions, and uses artillery live-fire training to strengthen and hone artillery skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.22.2022 14:30 Photo ID: 7104259 VIRIN: 220316-F-RJ686-1546 Resolution: 5831x3887 Size: 892.64 KB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spartan paratroopers conduct live-fire artillery training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.