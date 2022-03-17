Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Inspector General visits Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Patricia Rose 

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

    As part of his March 17, 2022, visit to the Pacific Northwest to assess this region’s readiness, effectiveness, and support to Sailors, Marines, families, and Navy civilians, Naval Inspector General Vice Adm. John Fuller met with the leadership, Sailors, and civilians of Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor. During a tour of the facility, LCDR Jennifer Craig, Physical Therapy Dept. Head showcased the many therapies and treatments provided as well as the numerous preventive self-treatments people can do on their own. He also witnessed the command’s Process Improvement Fair, an essential element to Patient Safety Week.

