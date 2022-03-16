Defense Health Agency Chief Nursing Officer visits Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

As part of her visit to Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor, March 16, 2022, Air Force Brig. Gen. Anita Fligge, Defense Health Agency (DHA) chief nursing officer, had the opportunity to see innovation at work by observing Process Improvement Fair projects displayed by staff members, an essential element to the command’s annual Patient Safety Week. She also met with command leadership, toured the facility, and presented DHA coins to deserving civilian nurses Michelle Smith and Jennifer Rieger-Vetter.

