    Defense Health Agency Chief Nursing Officer visits Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Patricia Rose 

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

    As part of her visit to Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor, March 16, 2022, Air Force Brig. Gen. Anita Fligge, Defense Health Agency (DHA) chief nursing officer, had the opportunity to see innovation at work by observing Process Improvement Fair projects displayed by staff members, an essential element to the command’s annual Patient Safety Week. She also met with command leadership, toured the facility, and presented DHA coins to deserving civilian nurses Michelle Smith and Jennifer Rieger-Vetter.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 13:09
    Photo ID: 7104142
    VIRIN: 220316-N-QW572-004
    Resolution: 2144x1639
    Size: 973.22 KB
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Defense Health Agency Chief Nursing Officer visits Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor, by Patricia Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DHA
    NMFP

